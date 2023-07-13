Create New Account
Rep. Matt Gaetz


Today, FBI Director Wray said the bureau has never investigated the speech of parents at school board meetings.

FBI whistleblower @realSteveFriend testified to the contrary and said he was personally directed by the bureau to surveil school board meetings.

Maybe a criminal referral for perjury is in Director Wray’s future. Maybe he deserves it on more than one count…

