Rep. Matt Gaetz
Today, FBI Director Wray said the bureau has never investigated the speech of parents at school board meetings.
FBI whistleblower @realSteveFriend testified to the contrary and said he was personally directed by the bureau to surveil school board meetings.
Maybe a criminal referral for perjury is in Director Wray’s future. Maybe he deserves it on more than one count…
