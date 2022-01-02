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Are There Different Levels Of A Christian?
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31 views • January 02, 2022
It is common to think their are different levels of commitment for Christians, BUT does that idea come from the founder of Christianity or even the Bible? This short video gives the answer.
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email [email protected]
Click here to watch a longer video called "The Most Hated of All Jesus' Teachings":
https://bit.ly/3D4BtRj
For inquiries email [email protected]
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