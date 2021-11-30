"A HARD WINTER" - AGGRAVATED HARM BY COVID VACCINES

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





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Today's word: A warning from the Lord about what happens when "the harm" lines up with winter. What the EMTs know and see will go off the charts in the next few months, so draw close to the Lord, warn others and take these messages seriously.





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