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"A HARD WINTER" - AGGRAVATED HARM BY COVID VACCINES
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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2799 views • November 30, 2021

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


[READ FULL DESCRIPTION] (LIKE & SHARE these videos for a wider reach!)


https://the-masters-voice.com


Today's word: A warning from the Lord about what happens when "the harm" lines up with winter. What the EMTs know and see will go off the charts in the next few months, so draw close to the Lord, warn others and take these messages seriously.


RELATED PROPHECIES: SEE ENTIRE MEDICAL PLAYLIST ON THIS CHANNEL:


VACCINE PLAYLISTS:

https://bitchute.com/playlist/S32BtWJZwJNm/

https://brighteon.com/watch/0ebcad61-4eab-4b89-9aba-7b1c1b22dba8?index=1


HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.


Follow this channel for updates.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.


Paypal ------- [email protected]


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice


BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


Keywords
vaccinesjesussurvivalprophecynwonew world orderend timesdepopulationcullingdna vaccinesmrna vaccinesboosterskill shotsdeath by injectionthe masters voiceiron spideriron kingdomgenetic vaccines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy