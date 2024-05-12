Russian Ka-52 Helicopter - Ultra Low Flying somewhere in the SMO zone - 3 meters, less than 10 feet - pilot view

Russian Ka-52 Ultra Low flying somewhere in the SMO zone - 3 meters, less than 10 feet.

The Ka-52 is a versatile and agile attack helicopter that is capable of performing ultra low flying maneuvers in various combat zones, including those designated as Special Military Operations (SMO) zones. This capability allows the aircraft to navigate through challenging terrain and evade enemy detection, providing a tactical advantage in securing objectives or carrying out missions effectively and efficiently.





