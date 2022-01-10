Prophetic proclamation January 2022; Stand! ...in the Fire!

Prophetic proclamation with Shofar recorded on January 6th 2022Sorry for the bit cracking soundI used a Lavalier Microphone, but unfortunately the position I placed it was not really good.And as the Talit rubbed on the microphone - it that made it even worse.I hope you understand the words anyway - though very much processedThe Sound of the Shofar is better as it got picked up by another microphone in the roomto get the nice acoustic of that place.For the fire, read the story in the book of "Daniel Chapter 3"The video will also be posted on my website:If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5