America's Verdict Has Been Reached | Factions Of Freedom

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This week we switch up your usual crew cast and keep it relatively mild. You'll hear your somewhat deflated and distracted host attempt to cover the waterfront without getting triggered by the agendas that are unfolding. Quickly, we're learning that the ongoing civil unrest we're exposed to is meant to not only further demoralize us, but also aid in the creation of insecurity.
With protests happening for any kind of reason, governments looking for reasons to crack down on its citizens and a runaway media fanning the flames of insurrection, it's only a matter of time until this powder keg explodes. While recording, the verdict of Derek Chauvin was passed, and guess what, he's guilty! It's almost as if the jury tampering, radical threats and percolating protests had an effect.
All of this and more is America, 2021. Four months into a Biden Administration and we're seeing moves made by the establishment that roll back the very mentioning of liberty, freedom and more. With Technocrats like Fauci advising on gun control, declaring it a public health emergency, we're seeing these ever-hungry, powermad fiends lust after even more invasive ways to infiltrate our lives; The collapse of our political, legal and judicial system is just the beginning.