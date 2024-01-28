service members killed by Iran-backed militants WHAT BIDEN THE SERVICE MEMBERS WASN'T TOONY ENOUGHT FOR YOU?

Biden, at the very end of a campaign stop in South Carolina, finally responds to the three American service members killed by Iran-backed militants in the Middle East: "We had a tough day last night"

Supporting Ways

Get 20% Off Blackout Coffee with Code: JOSED20 (The America First coffee CO)

Https://www.blackoutcoffee.com?p=SJtFTa5Z6

Gold and Silver

Lot of 5- 1 OZ President Donald j trump silver round .999 fine

https://ebay.us/Q6ixx1

1 OZ Gold American Eagle $50 coin BU

https://ebay.us/Nqnfck

Tube of 20- 1 OZ President Donald j trump silver round .999 fine

https://ebay.us/rp1u3V

(Verified) Cash App: $americanthegreat1776

(Verified) Revolut: @jstore

Thank You















