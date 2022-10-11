HofBrau Munchen Dunkel Ale 4.75/5

Running 5.5 for the ABV, the IBUs are sub 20 and the SRM is a By My Eye 47She's sweet and malty but not to it's detriment. Well crated and delicious.

"Bavarian tradition, the archetype of the Munich beer, you can taste its history – this is Hofbräu Dunkel. Long before wheat beers and lagers wetted the throats of Germans, the bottom-fermented dark beer was quenching the thirst of Munich residents. The first beer, which was served in the "Braune Hofbräuhaus", still satisfies to this day with its roasted, hoppy taste and the subtle malty finish.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Big 3 folks

Prost!

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

