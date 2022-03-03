© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putan called the Sniffer and told him to basically pound sand - then hung up.The Little Bitch then tried to call him back but Putin ignored his calls. Project Camelot info
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • March 03, 2022
Short but sweet interview with Kerry Cassidy from Project Camelot. I love listening to Kerry. She is so smart and intuitive.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.