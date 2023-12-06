SHaDoWCa7 theme song from The Munsters - Reaper Lullaby

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7 took this theme song from the TV series "The Munsters," wrote lyrics to it, and slowed it down to a lullaby. Who would do something like that? Our beloved SHaDoWCa7, of course. Her original upload of this video was October 18, 2013. Below is a reprint of her original description:

"I've always loved watching The Munsters. They are one of my old favorites. I decided for Halloween to take their theme song from the television show, put words to it, and turn it into a "Halloween Song Special" for my sweet viewers! ^^ If it doesn't sound like The Munsters Theme to you, it's because I really slowed down the tempo, because, of course, I have to 'lullaby' everything. *haha* ♥

Please forgive all the many, many mistakes. As I have said before: I can't sing or play, but I just love trying. I am no professional. I am just having fun. I hope some of you find it enjoyable. :) Thanks for watching!"

Lyrics: Reaper Lullaby (Poem by Destiny Cross)

Reaper, Reaper can you see,

Through the eyes of a staggering man?

Old and worn and weary,

But please, Reaper, understand.

Though short of breath and vision fading 'way,

With his loved ones he doth wish to stay.

Reaper, Reaper can you see,

Through the eyes of a staggering man?

Reaper, Reaper destiny,

Is a cold, unforgiving demand.

Reaper, Reaper could it be,

That you're grieved with death's command?

Feeling woe when it's their time to go.

Young or old, our time we never know.

Reaper, Reaper destiny,

Is a cold, unforgiving demand.

Reaper, Reaper pity me,

For the lives of my loved ones I stand!

Pardon, favor, sympathy,

I beseech you, stay your hand!

Time is short with troubles, pain, and strife.

Even so, we all do cherish life.

Reaper, Reaper pity me,

For the lives of my loved ones I stand!

Reaper, Reaper travesty,

For you've taken all that was grand.

Leaving me so desperately,

All alone, unhappy, and sad.

Though I begged for you to let them stay.

You still took my loved ones all away.

Reaper, Reaper travesty,

For you've taken all that was grand.

Reaper, Reaper carry me,

To your restful, peaceable land.

Where bright stars shine many,

As the number of the sand.

Loved ones gone are waiting there for me,

And I long and wish with them to be.

Reaper, Reaper carry me,

To your restful, peaceable land!

