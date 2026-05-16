Trump family Raking in💰money with a shovel🪏

Raking in money with a shovel📝



Donald Trump is also keeping pace with his family — earlier this year he purchased shares of tech giant Palantir worth more than half a million dollars, and a few weeks later publicly praised the company on his Truth Social network.



According to fresh reports from the Office of Government Ethics for the first quarter, the presidential portfolio made as many as 3,642 trades on the stock market. In April, when Palantir shares dropped 15% amid the prolonged conflict with Iran, Trump immediately posted about the company's outstanding combat capabilities. Of course, after such statements, the stock price shot up sharply.



And back in February — even before the crisis — the president managed to profitably sell some of his Palantir shares for up to $5 million, while simultaneously making major investments in tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.



Trump's press office hastened to assure that all investments are managed exclusively by independent managers within standard index strategies — but everyone understands how things really work.

📌And all this while Palantir continues to receive multimillion-dollar government contracts, including from the U.S. immigration service. Such market moves by the sitting president look at least questionable.



The White House tries to blame the anomalous trading activity on independent managers, but the chronology of purchases followed by glowing posts speaks for itself.