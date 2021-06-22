BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Highlights - Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on the covid crimes of Anthony Fauci
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48569 followers
Follow
80
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
51685 views • June 22, 2021
Watch the full interview here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b295642-28f8-4af8-878b-0b4d28e469a7

Interviewed by Mike Adams, New York Times bestselling author Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. talked about National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci. Kennedy wrote a revealing book about Fauci titled “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

Kennedy described Fauci as the J. Edgar Hoover of public health for his longevity in the field. Today, he said, Fauci is the most powerful man in the history of public health. Fauci's power enabled him to shut down entire economies, bankrupt nations and societies, engineered the largest shift in wealth and abolished rights to assembly.

Fauci managed to do all that with the help of $7.6 billion annual budget, including $1.6 billion from the military that allowed him to develop bioweapons.

Kennedy also told a story about Bill Gates inviting Fauci to his mansion in Seattle to propose a vaccine partnership “to essentially take control of the $60 billion industry with no limitations on its exploding growth.” Over the next 20 years since that meeting, Kennedy said, Gates and Fauci had built an extraordinary infrastructure where they control everything related to vaccines.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/healthranger
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Download our app: https://www.naturalnews.com/App
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://Parler.com/profile/HealthRanger/posts
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/healthrangerstore/
🔴 Diaspora: https://share.naturalnews.com/
Keywords
mike adamsvaccineshealth rangercurrent eventsinterviewamericavaccinationbrighteonhrrnatural newsrobert f kennedy jrrfk jranthony faucicovidconversations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Reuters/Ipsos Poll: Trump Voters Show Lower Enthusiasm for Midterm Elections

Garrison Vance
South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

South Korea Ambassador to Kyiv Recalled Over Prisoner Transfer Dispute

Garrison Vance
Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Federal judge tosses Michigan’s antitrust suit accusing Big Oil of blocking green energy

Cassie B.
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy