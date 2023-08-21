Create New Account
Still Alive But For How Long?
The New American
I almost died a few days ago, and America is on the path to complete destruction. Just like America, I am still alive, but how long can we endure? We have got to take what life gives us and keep moving forward. You don't choose the bad, it is how you respond to it.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Source:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - Scott Lobaido - WHY THE LEFT RUINS EVERYTHING

https://americasvoice.news/video/67370/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


