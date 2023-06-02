Elon Throttles Mat Walsh's "What is a Woman"? Should I Cancel my Twitter Blue Check?

Should I cancel my Blue Check mark after Elon Musk throttles the distribution of the daily wire and Matt Walsh is "What is a Woman"?I mean, wasn't a large part of the reason that he originally purchased Twitter was because the company suspended the Babylon bee for "miss gingering" Rachel Levine, which was Twitter's excuse to throttle the airing of the movie now.

#freespeech #whatisawoman #twitter #mattwalsh





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more