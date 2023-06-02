Create New Account
Elon Throttles Mat Walsh's "What is a Woman"? Should I Cancel my Twitter Blue Check?
Recharge Freedom
Published a day ago

Should I cancel my Blue Check mark after Elon Musk throttles the distribution of the daily wire and Matt Walsh is "What is a Woman"?I mean, wasn't a large part of the reason that he originally purchased Twitter was because the company suspended the Babylon bee for "miss gingering" Rachel Levine, which was Twitter's excuse to throttle the airing of the movie now.

#freespeech #whatisawoman #twitter #mattwalsh


