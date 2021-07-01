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IRAN TERRIFIED! Israel's Rafael unveils Sea Breaker long-range missile system
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153 views • July 01, 2021
Israel's Rafael unveils Sea Breaker long-range missile system.
A precision-guided missile capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 km
Israeli defence technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled the "Sea Breaker" long-range missile system capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 km (186 miles).
The fifth-generation autonomous, precision-guided missile can be launched from naval platforms at sea or from ground-based launchers.
"Sea Breaker was developed in order to fill an operational gap in maritime dominance and deep land strike systems ‒ all in a single platform," Rafael's website states.
The system is equipped with an advanced IIR (Imaging Infra-Red) seeker, making it capable of hitting stationary or moving targets day or night in all weather conditions.
Sea Breaker is a "naval and artillery unit-force-multiplier," Rafael said in a statement, adding that the system utilizes Rafael's "legacy of high-end precision-guided solutions."
A video released by Rafael shows a simulated launching from a ship and a vehicle, demonstrating the missile's agility. The video shows how the missile can fly at low altitudes, following the terrain or skimming the water, evading enemy detection systems and hitting high-value targets with maximum force and precision.
A precision-guided missile capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 km
Israeli defence technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled the "Sea Breaker" long-range missile system capable of hitting targets at a distance of 300 km (186 miles).
The fifth-generation autonomous, precision-guided missile can be launched from naval platforms at sea or from ground-based launchers.
"Sea Breaker was developed in order to fill an operational gap in maritime dominance and deep land strike systems ‒ all in a single platform," Rafael's website states.
The system is equipped with an advanced IIR (Imaging Infra-Red) seeker, making it capable of hitting stationary or moving targets day or night in all weather conditions.
Sea Breaker is a "naval and artillery unit-force-multiplier," Rafael said in a statement, adding that the system utilizes Rafael's "legacy of high-end precision-guided solutions."
A video released by Rafael shows a simulated launching from a ship and a vehicle, demonstrating the missile's agility. The video shows how the missile can fly at low altitudes, following the terrain or skimming the water, evading enemy detection systems and hitting high-value targets with maximum force and precision.
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