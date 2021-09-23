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SYDNEY: Military occupies 590 rooms at Marriott Hotel Sydney for $600/night..! OUTRAGEOUS..! WTF..!?
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150 views • September 23, 2021
Why are troops covertly being deployed in Sydney's CBD on standby in Luxury Hotel rooms?
Is the government preparing to invade its own city? Who are the troops supposed to be fighting? Protesters? Construction workers? Nurses? Why are tax payers paying for $600/night hotel rooms for ADF troops? Why can't they stay at Holsworthy in a military barracks? We demand answers!
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Is the government preparing to invade its own city? Who are the troops supposed to be fighting? Protesters? Construction workers? Nurses? Why are tax payers paying for $600/night hotel rooms for ADF troops? Why can't they stay at Holsworthy in a military barracks? We demand answers!
Main Stream Media are hiding this news! Thanks to our subscribers and members for their support!
To support the Channel and our Legal fund check out these options below:
1. PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted...
2. Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AussieCossack
3. Direct to BSB 082278 Account: 500365866
4. Consider joining the channel as a member for perks and free merchandise!
5. Join my Telegram channel https://t.me/AussieCossack
6. Pay ID 0412080035 (in Australia)
7. BTC Address: 3MssztrZwUzSsU4Z6mkEQR2EnQ5mSW6iNq
8. Cardano (ADA) addr1v8gpl4m6qt0suj9wwmd29z5jjvq8fu2gkrvv4xxq2cr5ujqklnqqy
THANKS FOR YOUR SUPPORT GUYS!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Aussie Cossack
https://www.youtube.com/user/CEMABOIKOV/videos
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