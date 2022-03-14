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Many Fishers: Bible MockingWHO: 'New Outbreak Could Become Horseman of the Apocalypse' [13.03.2022]
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162 views • March 14, 2022
3/11 was NOT an uneventful day! I pray you see and realize what you are up against and call on the name of Jesus in all sincerity and humility.His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.nytimespost.com/ukraine-health-crisis-who-warn-new-outbreak-could-become-horseman-of-the-apocalypse/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-infections-uk-ons-latest-b2033965.html
https://www.thesun.ie/news/8494012/covid-cases-highest-figure-new-variant-warning-ireland/
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/could-covid-restrictions-come-back-26446665
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/mar/11/fiery-biden-insists-us-will-not-fight-world-war-ii/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-murders-people-killed-commissioner
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
3,688 views Mar 13, 2022
Many Fishers
19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2oI2Bw_M7c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
https://www.nytimespost.com/ukraine-health-crisis-who-warn-new-outbreak-could-become-horseman-of-the-apocalypse/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-infections-uk-ons-latest-b2033965.html
https://www.thesun.ie/news/8494012/covid-cases-highest-figure-new-variant-warning-ireland/
https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/could-covid-restrictions-come-back-26446665
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/mar/11/fiery-biden-insists-us-will-not-fight-world-war-ii/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-murders-people-killed-commissioner
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
3,688 views Mar 13, 2022
Many Fishers
19K subscribers
https://youtu.be/V2oI2Bw_M7c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
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