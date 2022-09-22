Dr Chris Rake & Dr Gezel Saheli | TAKE ACTION! STOP AB2098! | Liberty Station Ep 129

TAKE ACTION NOW! CALL 916-445-2841 AND TELL GOV. NEWSOM TO VETO AB2098! Dr Chris Rake and Dr Gezel Saheli join Bryce Eddy for an emergency interview to expose the threat and danger to public health that AB2098 is and plea with the public to take action against it NOW!

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiXnArqAIXmVLZSSwEyd1HQ

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station



