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Why They Don't Want Autopsies
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79 views • June 10, 2020
Autopsy deaths are showing intravascular coagulation.Pathological blood coagulation.
This is why your councils do not want autopsy's. This is why Gateshead council and many others now own the crematoriums.
Councils have secretly signed up to the UN Resilient Cities Agenda.
When was the public consulted?
Where was the informed consent?
By signing to this they are committing murder upon the people.
Using our money to kill us!
Complicit in a genocidal plan!
This is why your councils do not want autopsy's. This is why Gateshead council and many others now own the crematoriums.
Councils have secretly signed up to the UN Resilient Cities Agenda.
When was the public consulted?
Where was the informed consent?
By signing to this they are committing murder upon the people.
Using our money to kill us!
Complicit in a genocidal plan!
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