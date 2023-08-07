KEPT APART INTENTIONALLY. THE OBVIOUS FACT

These large influencers could easily gather the masses.. easily. Ever wonder why they don't? Ever wonder why they're trying to get you to just overlook certain facts that they themselves, are absolutely, fully aware of? Ever ask yourself why these popular figures don't use their platforms to actually help humanity? Becuz they don't get paid to do that so they... Yep. You got it. Now ask yourself, who IS paying them to not make these very obvious moves to rally the people? If you have an acceptable answer, I'd love to hear it. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.