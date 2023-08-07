KEPT APART INTENTIONALLY. THE OBVIOUS FACT

These large influencers could easily gather the masses.. easily. Ever wonder why they don't? Ever wonder why they're trying to get you to just overlook certain facts that they themselves, are absolutely, fully aware of? Ever ask yourself why these popular figures don't use their platforms to actually help humanity? Becuz they don't get paid to do that so they... Yep. You got it. Now ask yourself, who IS paying them to not make these very obvious moves to rally the people? If you have an acceptable answer, I'd love to hear it. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]