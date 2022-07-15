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Buffalo, New York: Buffalo PD have released several bodycam videos from a pursuit in March involving a suspect who fired multiple rounds at officers; striking three of them. The pursuit ended in a crash with dozens of shots fired by police.
Read the full story: https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/crime/buffal-police-release-bodycam-footage-in-kente-bell-case-officer-involved-shooting/71-7e40095c-071d-4e42-ad15-0a32b5470d0b