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Shoutouts | Demo [Artikel13] in Frankfurt | Kritik: Notwehr | Update [Narzissmus] | Livestreams
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23 views • January 08, 2020
Demo gegen Artikel 13 am 19.01.2019 um 14:00 Uhr:
Paulsplatz, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
https://www.stopacta2.org/stopacta2-events/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
dreamscene.org https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aouPON2j7bg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm06vVKj0i4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2VqcdQNd8w
AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilPIl-SwFbtsoH8WLnvlfA
Paulsplatz, 60311 Frankfurt am Main
https://www.stopacta2.org/stopacta2-events/
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Sensory Overload
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
Bewegte Bilder:
dreamscene.org https://www.youtube.com/user/blendland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aouPON2j7bg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tm06vVKj0i4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2VqcdQNd8w
AA VFX
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilPIl-SwFbtsoH8WLnvlfA
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