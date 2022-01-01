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DR MARK BAILEY -THE COVID-19 FRAUD
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66 views • January 01, 2022
Dr. Mark Bailey had a fantastic interview with CounterSpin's no-nonsense Kelvyn Alp. They discussed the details of the Covid-19 "virus" fraud.
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Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-1.pdf
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🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKJEKhR7dwvm/
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🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
(Statement Of Virus Isolation)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
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🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
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PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://rumble.com/vo4x8a-plandemic-movie-one.html
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://rumble.com/vo4yg6-plandemic-movie-two.html
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—————
Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John Bevan-Smith have just published a bombshell paper "The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity".
They cover everything behind the fraud - including the players, the PCR, the virology, the modelling and more.
🖋 THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY pdf
https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-1.pdf
—————
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 1)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6EnJJ3wQ17rr/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 2)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0rc5NNM13Ky/
🎥 DR SAM BAILEY - THE COVID-19 FRAUD & WAR ON HUMANITY (PART 3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKJEKhR7dwvm/
—————
🔬 DR ANDREW KAUFMAN
(Statement Of Virus Isolation)
https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi
—————
🎥 DR KARY MULLIS EXPLAINS THE PCR TEST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LLGfTxnfcsKP/
—————
PLANDEMIC MOVIE ONE
https://rumble.com/vo4x8a-plandemic-movie-one.html
PLANDEMIC MOVIE TWO
https://rumble.com/vo4yg6-plandemic-movie-two.html
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