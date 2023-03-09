Nullification - #SolutionsWatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-nullification/

Joining us today to discuss the latest wins for the nullification movement is Michael Boldin (NOT Boldrin!) of TenthAmendmentCenter.com. In this jam-packed conversation, James and Michael examine the historical and philosophical roots of nullification and how the idea is being used to derail federal government tyranny.

