Nullification - #SolutionsWatch
Published 20 hours ago |
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-nullification/

Joining us today to discuss the latest wins for the nullification movement is Michael Boldin (NOT Boldrin!) of TenthAmendmentCenter.com. In this jam-packed conversation, James and Michael examine the historical and philosophical roots of nullification and how the idea is being used to derail federal government tyranny.
