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EVIL COMMUNIST CHINA PUNISH AND DISCRIMINATE TIBETAN CHILDREN - PART 5 - Last Part REPORT FROM UNITED NATIONS
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11 views • September 20, 2021
The danish writer and poet Henrik S. Holck/Karma Tsultim Norbu (Tibetan name) reads the REport
Violation, Neglect and Discrimination towards Tibetan Children
Eradication of Tibetan Culture
Violation, Neglect and Discrimination towards Tibetan Children
Eradication of Tibetan Culture
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