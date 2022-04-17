Prince of Peace's Spirit Brings Life, Snake Poison Death

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
April 15th, 2022: Today I was filled with the power of God. I saw young men stuck addicted to computer games. I followed the Lines that brought this into their homes, telephone line, electric lines, I saw the power plant. Then Jesus spirit's power set the young men, boys free from this bondage to these companies controlling their minds, lives, thoughts.
Letter of the Law Kills,
It Steals the Breathe of Life
Spirit Brings Life
POISON. TAKES THE BREATHE OF LIFE. THE WORLD NEEDS GOD. FOR MORALS, ETHICS. AND THE HOLY SPIRIT, THE TRUTH THAT ONLY COMES FROM HEARING THE VOICE OF GOD. MARK 16:17AND THESE SIGNS WILL ACCOMPANY THOSE WHO BELIEVE: IN MY NAME THEY WILL DRIVE OUT DEMONS; THEY WILL SPEAK IN NEWtongues; 18 they will pick up snakes with their hands; and when they drink deadly poison, it will not hurt them at all; they will place their hands on sick people, and they will get well.”
The Old Testament is the confirmation of the New Testament. The New Testament is a confirmation of the Old Testament. The Disciples used the Old Testament, quoting scriptures to prove Jesus is the Messiah. Jesus fulfilled all the prophesies of the Old Testament. God said let everything be proving by 2 or more witnesses. They are witnesses for each other. The Holy Spirit reveals the truth to us. Jesus fulfilled the Old Testament. How can you know what Jesus fulfilled unless you read it. Jesus never sinned yet he rejoiced in celebrating Passover with the 12 disciples. Celebrating Passover is not a sin, if you do or don't. Read that in the New Testament also.
Life, Liberty, Pursuit of Happiness. Mankind has rights to live free independent lives. To own land, get married and obey God. We The People obey God by farming the land, multiplying and raising children with the knowledge of God our Father, Savior living within us. Making Mankind more than mere animals because their creator lives in them. Our "CREATOR" Speaking, communicating with us all day long. God, Jesus sharing his love, power and authority with us. God's power and authority over ALL the elements of the earth. LAW AND ORDER:
Convicting men of their sins, crimes so they humble themselves before God. Men must stop sinning, (committing crimes), turn to God and become Saints. In a free society all men must live right, and start doing the right thing. Living as good, clean minded men, Good citizens. Men must be honoring God's power and authority in everyone's life. There is only one law giver and that is God. Men should serve God and His laws only. All laws must submit to God's laws.
Resistance Chicks, Masfaith3, Leah and Michelle, Contact Information January 2021
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com...
Contact, Social Media & ALL Platforms Info:
Website: resistancechicks
https://www.resistancechicks.com/
sign up for our e-mail for notifications and newsletters
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
FINANCIAL ADVICE DISCLAIMER
The information provided in this video is for education & entertainment purposes only.
Nothing on this channel constitutes as financial advice.
The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives.
We cannot be held liable for any actions you take as a result our videos. The viewer must accept sole responsibility associated with the use of the material in this presentation, irrespective of the purpose for which such use or results are applied. The information in this presentation is no substitute for financial advice.
All investors should seek advice from a licensed financial adviser having regard to your own objectives, financial situation and needs.
https://freedownloadvideo.net/site6/#...
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching and inspirational purposes.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.