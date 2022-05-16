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Dominion Bible Code v21
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27 views • May 16, 2022
Dominion Bible Code v21; v17 had 6 new Prophecies from Timothy V. Dixon, one from Donna Rigney, six from Kim Clement and four from Robin Bullock and now Mike Lindell on Packet Capture PCAP results. V20 adds Balm from Timothy Dixon and Canada from Barry Wunsch's 12/14 ElijaStream with Steve Shultz which discussed Canada, Breadcrumbs and Key to Dominion. This inspired me to see if "Canada" and the "breadcrumbs" and "key" are in the Dominion bible code "Dominion dividing fire to Baphometz" V20 also adds Durham and Lin Wood and Harvest. V21 Adds Trudeau and Shout Into Fragments Cover over the mouth / Fast Their Mule From Mamre after watching "2000 Mules" by Dinesh D'Souza
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