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Survivors Ch. 24 - The New Jerusalem
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13 views • July 30, 2020
The saints experience what New Jerusalem, the Holy City that comes down from Heaven is like! While there, they discover the truth about what was happening back on Earth during the Great Tribulation.
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/GGxXNd
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
To go deeper into the issues explored in this video, read this article: https://goo.gl/GGxXNd
Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1
Receive a free copy of "Listening", the sequel to Survivors through the following link: https://goo.gl/k3deuZ
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