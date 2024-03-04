Haley opens window to ditching Trump, says not bound by RNC pledge

Nikki Haley tells Kristen Welker on Meet the Press that she no longer feels bound by the RNC pledge to endorse the winner of the Republican presidential primary, meaning she might not endorse Donald Trump. The Weekend co-hosts react.





