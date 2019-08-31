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The USA Is Stopping Canadian Muslims From Crossing The Border?
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222 views • August 31, 2019
It has always been said that you have to be smart enough to know when to draw the line when you are the aggressor trying to muscle your way in to a place that you do not belong. Islam is making one big final push worldwide to try to destroy Christianity, Hinduism and Buddhism along with destroying all Western culture and Western way of life. Canada has people like Justin Trudeau and Bonnie Crombie helping them do it, but the United States has President Donald Trump stopping them from doing it.
The whole world knows that Canada is a joke and that goes triple for the Americans who have identified Canada as a CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER to the USA and they have identified Islam as the major player in that Danger and they are now stopping Canadian Muslims from crossing the American Border.
What can Canadian Muslims do about it? Nothing! It's their country not yours and it's because of Canada and the crazy behaviour of the liberal party that you are no longer allowed to enter the United States. Naturally you'll blame Donald Trump but the real blame rests entirely on the Liberal Party of Canada along with the crazies that work for the NDP and the Green Party. All three of those National parties have spent all of their time telling Christians that they are bad and telling Islamic Terror groups that they are good.
Did you think the Americans wouldn't notice?
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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The whole world knows that Canada is a joke and that goes triple for the Americans who have identified Canada as a CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER to the USA and they have identified Islam as the major player in that Danger and they are now stopping Canadian Muslims from crossing the American Border.
What can Canadian Muslims do about it? Nothing! It's their country not yours and it's because of Canada and the crazy behaviour of the liberal party that you are no longer allowed to enter the United States. Naturally you'll blame Donald Trump but the real blame rests entirely on the Liberal Party of Canada along with the crazies that work for the NDP and the Green Party. All three of those National parties have spent all of their time telling Christians that they are bad and telling Islamic Terror groups that they are good.
Did you think the Americans wouldn't notice?
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
BRIGHTEON.com
Brighteon.com: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
DONATE HERE: https://c5m-group-inc.square.site
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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