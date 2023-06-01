Create New Account
No Vaccine Is Safe.
Roobs Flyers
No Vaccine Is Safe, Never Has There Been a Safe Vaccine And Never Will There Be One 

A baby is injected with 24 diseases by 24 weeks

Dr. Suzanne Humphries: Are they saying we’re just too stupid to notice that these are maiming and killing people?

The process of vaccination defies the natural function of the immune system; Vaccinated people are among the sickest

They think a baby’s immune system is flawed, their answer is to inject 24 different diseases into a baby by 24 weeks, multiple times

Our children are suffering from more allergies, illness and diseases than ever before due to their barbaric vaccine agenda


#SayNo                                               #DoNotComply

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

