Another AFU boat goes to the bottom of Dnepr after precise strike of Russian FPV drone.

The Black Sea Fleet's Marine UAV units from the Dnepr Group of Forces destroy AFU facilities and personnel with attack drones on a daily basis in Kherson direction.

💥 Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles identified the enemy's watercraft on the right bank of the Dnepr. The operator launched an FPV drone, while the second number corrected the drone's flight for precise targeting. The assistant skilfully corrected the operator's work on the approach to the target and recorded the FPV drone hitting the enemy boat trying to force the Dnepr river.

Russian Ministry of Defence vid

