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Israel wants total state collapse of Iran - Daniel Levy, former Israeli government advisor
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Israel wants total state collapse of Iran – political analyst 

Israel is seeking to create a situation where it is surrounded by states that have either collapsed, are chaotic and in the process of fragmenting and dismantling, or are willing to cooperate due to their vulnerabilities, says Daniel Levy, former Israeli government advisor.

👉 Such states would not prevent Israel from pursuing its regional ambitions—including the "Greater Israel" project or the transit of Gulf oil through its territory, he states.

Therefore, Israel is pursuing state collapse in Iran by means of the US. All the talk about regime change is just a cover, & is something the Israeli leadership itself does not believe in, he notes.

Adding: 

❗️ The main reason for attacking the UAE is due to two points: first, exiting OPEC, meaning the removal of the oil production cap. From now on, the UAE will produce oil at its own will. Second, creating another oil export route in Fujairah that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz, thereby eliminating the impact of closing the Strait of Hormuz and putting oil on the market without limits to increase supply so that the price of oil & energy in general does not rise.

- Intel Slava Analysis

Adding:

❗️What happened in Fujairah was the result of a US military plot to open an illegal passage to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. - IRIB

BREAKING: Iran denies striking Fujairah oil facilities, blames U.S. "military adventurism" for the fire. (POSSIBLE FALSE FLAG - Cynthia)

A knowledgeable Iranian military official told IRIB:

"The Islamic Republic had no premeditated plan to attack the mentioned oil facilities. What happened was the result of the U.S. military's adventurism to create a passage for illegal ship transit through the forbidden routes of the Strait of Hormuz. The US military must be held accountable for it.

US statesmen must end the ugly behavior of using force in diplomacy & cease military adventurism in this sensitive oil region that affects the economies of all countries worldwide."


More: 

❗️INTEL-NEW: FLIGHTRADAR | Persian Gulf | 

Six US Air Force tanker aircraft are currently massing over the Persian Gulf simultaneously — 3x KC-135R Stratotankers, 2x KC-46A Pegasus, 1x C-17A Globemaster heading into Dubai.

This is not routine. Aerial tankers exist for one purpose — keeping strike aircraft in the air beyond their fuel range. 6 simultaneous tankers at night over this geography means either a strike package is airborne right now being refueled mid-mission, or a major wave launches within hours.

KC-46s routing through Tel Aviv confirms this is a joint US-Israeli coordinated OP. The C-17 into Dubai is logistics — munitions & personnel pre-positioning for sustained operations.

The ceasefire ended this morning in the Strait. The US sank six Iranian boats. Iran hit the UAE. Now the tankers are up.

The next few hours will determine everything.

... ❗️ — Ben Gurion Airport is on high alert in preparation for a possible closure of Israeli airspace & the evacuation of aircraft, according to Channel 14.

... ⚡️BREAKING: Qatar & UAE have issued partial airspace closures, according to data from Conflict Radar.

⚡️There are currently 15 tankers active in the region, which is highly unusual activity.

... ⚡️ In a coordinated operation, the AD systems at the UAE's Fujairah port were struck by cyberattacks shortly before the missile strikes. - announced by Handala Hacker Team

❗️BREAKING: US & Israel are considering hitting Iranian missile launchers & an energy facility in response to the Iranian attack on the UAE, sources says - Israel Hayom

Adding:

DROP SITE NEWS: 💢 A senior Iranian official tells Drop Site another US attack is likely

🔸 “Based on current assessments, another military attack seems likely,” the official tells Jeremy Scahill

🔸 Says Trump’s blockade has failed to achieve its goals

🔸Adds Trump “can’t keep the blockade going much longer” — increasing pressure to act

🔸 Warns the US will likely escalate to try to force a result

🔹Expects escalation to focus on:

➤ Hormuz & Iran’s coastline

➤ Expanded military operations

➤ A new wave of assassinations of Iranian leaders, potentially with Israel

🔹Why Iran thinks this:

➤ Trump can’t sustain the blockade indefinitely

➤ He needs a visible outcome or ‘win’

➤ Escalation becomes the fallback option

🔹Iran’s posture in response:

➤ Preparing for retaliation across the region

➤ Has rebuilt defenses during the ceasefire

➤ Developed new target lists

Full report from Jeremy Scahill here (https://www.dropsitenews.com/p/trump-iran-war-threats-hormuz-israel).

More:  ISN'TREALI MEDIA prepping the chosenites for war restart 

➡️Isn'treali Channel 👍 citing an Israeli official: 

"We are ready to return to fighting immediately and are awaiting the green light from the United States."

➡️Israel Hayom: "US and Israel are considering hitting Iranian missile launchers and an energy facility in response to the Iranian attack on the UAE." 

➡️The Isn'treali authorities have already reopened all the shelters in the Occupied Palestine.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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