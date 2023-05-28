Create New Account
My Church, My Children & My Bride [email protected] 10:25 am (Uploaded 5-28-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published a day ago |

A word of warning & encouragement to the bride, the church, & the children of God concerning false prophets, pastors and the condition of their hearts.

Jeremiah 20:11-12
11 But the Lord is with me as a mighty terrible one: therefore my persecutors shall stumble, and they shall not prevail: they shall be greatly ashamed; for they shall not prosper: their everlasting confusion shall never be forgotten.
12 But, O Lord of hosts, that triest the righteous, and seest the reins and the heart, let me see thy vengeance on them: for unto thee have I opened my cause.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:
[email protected]

Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Free eBooks Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q

The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb

Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

churchchildren of godfalse prophetsbride of christ

