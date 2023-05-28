A word of warning & encouragement to the bride, the church, & the children of God concerning false prophets, pastors and the condition of their hearts.

Jeremiah 20:11-12

11 But the Lord is with me as a mighty terrible one: therefore my persecutors shall stumble, and they shall not prevail: they shall be greatly ashamed; for they shall not prosper: their everlasting confusion shall never be forgotten.

12 But, O Lord of hosts, that triest the righteous, and seest the reins and the heart, let me see thy vengeance on them: for unto thee have I opened my cause.

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