Breanna Morello EXCLUSIVE: Fmr U.S. AG Bill Barr BLOCKED 2020 election fraud investigations from taking place.
Fmr DOJ official Jeff Clark stood up for election integrity--so now they're trying to have him disbarred. Jeff Clark speaks out after his ethics trial concluded.
