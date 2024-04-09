Create New Account
🚨Fmr U.S. AG Bill Barr BLOCKED 2020 election fraud investigations
Breanna Morello EXCLUSIVE: Fmr U.S. AG Bill Barr BLOCKED 2020 election fraud investigations from taking place.


Fmr DOJ official Jeff Clark stood up for election integrity--so now they're trying to have him disbarred. Jeff Clark speaks out after his ethics trial concluded.


https://x.com/BreannaMorello/status/1777507784579231979

bill barrinvestigationsblocked2020 election fraud

