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THE ULTIMATE RED PILL (REMASTERED FULL DOCUMENTARY, BY THE FASCIFIST)
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349 views • July 28, 2019
"Lord God, give us the strength that we may retain our liberty for our
children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but also
for the other peoples of Europe, for this is a war which we all wage,
this time, not for our German people alone, it is a war for all of
Europe and with it, in the long run, for all of MANKIND."
- Adolf Hitler, 1942
The Ultimate Red Pill BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
2017 by The Fascifist, TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
To adolf Hitler evil MUST be opposed, good MUST be upheld. To pretend
that the world is other than it is was self-defeating. To lie about it,
or try to fool others about it was unthinkable. Once his eyes were
opened to the Jews and what their policies were doing to Germany there
was no question of keeping his mouth shut and going on about his
business.
He HAD to speak out against them. He would fight them anywhere, anytime,
under any conditions, no matter what the odds. And he would fight them
with all his strength of his being. I'm sure if there had been just a
thousand men like Hitler in Germany at the time we'd be living in a
healthy, progressive, World today. But all we got were, The Jews!
Strongly recommended watching: the documentary "A Last Appeal to Reason" By the Impartial Truth.
Click here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vDaezW6kxFQY/
Alerta Judiada: https://archive.org/details/alertajudiadaint
Esoteric Truths: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/icmBaXyGeN7H/
The Impartial Truth: https://www.impartialtruth.com/category/video/impartialtruth/
Identifier TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
Year 2017
BACKUP COPY:
https://archive.org/details/TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
children and our children's children, not only for ourselves but also
for the other peoples of Europe, for this is a war which we all wage,
this time, not for our German people alone, it is a war for all of
Europe and with it, in the long run, for all of MANKIND."
- Adolf Hitler, 1942
The Ultimate Red Pill BANNED FROM YOUTUBE
2017 by The Fascifist, TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
To adolf Hitler evil MUST be opposed, good MUST be upheld. To pretend
that the world is other than it is was self-defeating. To lie about it,
or try to fool others about it was unthinkable. Once his eyes were
opened to the Jews and what their policies were doing to Germany there
was no question of keeping his mouth shut and going on about his
business.
He HAD to speak out against them. He would fight them anywhere, anytime,
under any conditions, no matter what the odds. And he would fight them
with all his strength of his being. I'm sure if there had been just a
thousand men like Hitler in Germany at the time we'd be living in a
healthy, progressive, World today. But all we got were, The Jews!
Strongly recommended watching: the documentary "A Last Appeal to Reason" By the Impartial Truth.
Click here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vDaezW6kxFQY/
Alerta Judiada: https://archive.org/details/alertajudiadaint
Esoteric Truths: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/icmBaXyGeN7H/
The Impartial Truth: https://www.impartialtruth.com/category/video/impartialtruth/
Identifier TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
Year 2017
BACKUP COPY:
https://archive.org/details/TheUltimateRedPillBANNEDFROMYOUTUBE
Keywords
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