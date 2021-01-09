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(MIAC #147) Real Reason the USA is Increasing Domestic Oil Production
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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195 views • January 09, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)
https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-147-real-reason-the-usa-is-increasing-its-oil-production





The Right Media (Ben Shields) and ADAPT 2030 (David DuByne) compare what they see in the news as distraction for increasing food prices and societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.

•Crop shortages and the need for more fungicides and re-mineralized soil
•Real reason the US is increasing its oil production
•Global food prices now as high as 2007-2008 before the commodities crash
•Wheat reductions in these US states due to cold spring damage: Montana, Texas, Minnesota & North Dakota
•When do the ethanol subsidies stop in the USA
•Will mono crop agriculture be viable during the Grand Solar Minimum?
•Food prices rising again in the Middle East social stability beginning again
•The massive wind farm subsidy industry globally
•Using granite dust to re-mineralize soils in addition to fertilizers
•Vineyards in Northern England and growing wheat in Northern Iceland 1000 years ago
•CO2 climate tax

•China's agriculture lands begin to go offline


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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
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Keywords
foodagriculturegrand solar minimumearth changesdavid dubyneeddy grand solar minimumextreme weather eventsglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsfood storageadapt 2030sun dimmingmonocropgrand solar minimum agricultureglobal crop losses cold weatherethanol industrywind farm subsidies
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