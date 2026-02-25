BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Boeing Leaves Washington: 17,000 Jobs Cut & Work Moved to South Carolina
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
8 followers
Follow
0
102 views • 1 day ago

Boeing is once again pulling critical aerospace work out of Washington state — shifting engineering roles tied to major aircraft programs to South Carolina — while simultaneously cutting 17,000 jobs nationwide as of October 2024. For Seattle and the broader Puget Sound region, this is more than corporate restructuring — it’s a direct blow to high-wage jobs, skilled labor, and Washington’s economic foundation.

On this episode of Left Coast News, we break down why Boeing’s decisions are bad news for Seattle, why Washington keeps losing aerospace jobs to right-to-work states, and how poor leadership, labor hostility, and political pressure are hollowing out one of the state’s most important industries. If Boeing was once the backbone of Washington’s economy, the cracks are now impossible to ignore.


#Boeing #SeattleJobs #WashingtonState #AerospaceIndustry #JobCuts #EconomicImpact #LeftCoastNews #ManufacturingJobs #UnionJobs #TechJobs #Workforce #CorporateAmerica #SeattleEconomy #BoeingLayoffs #StateEconomy



boeing washington jobsboeing layoffs 2024boeing 17000 job cutsboeing south carolina moveboeing seattle jobsboeing engineering jobs movedwashington aerospace jobsseattle economy boeingboeing labor issuesboeing union jobsaerospace job losses washingtonboeing restructuringboeing layoffs impact seattleleft coast news boeing
