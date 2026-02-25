Boeing Leaves Washington: 17,000 Jobs Cut & Work Moved to South Carolina

Boeing is once again pulling critical aerospace work out of Washington state — shifting engineering roles tied to major aircraft programs to South Carolina — while simultaneously cutting 17,000 jobs nationwide as of October 2024. For Seattle and the broader Puget Sound region, this is more than corporate restructuring — it’s a direct blow to high-wage jobs, skilled labor, and Washington’s economic foundation.

On this episode of Left Coast News, we break down why Boeing’s decisions are bad news for Seattle, why Washington keeps losing aerospace jobs to right-to-work states, and how poor leadership, labor hostility, and political pressure are hollowing out one of the state’s most important industries. If Boeing was once the backbone of Washington’s economy, the cracks are now impossible to ignore.





