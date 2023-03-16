03-16-2023 Fear & Accountability: Fear Part 2

Donations - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=EJX5J66DL8GVY
**Jeremiah10:2 Thus said יהוה , “Do not learn the way of the nations, and do not be awed by the signs of the heavens, for the nations are awed by them.”
Leviticus 18:3 ‘Do not do as they do in the land of Mitsrayim, where you dwelt. And do not do as they do in the land of Kena‛an, where I am bringing you, and do not walk in their laws.
Ezekiel 11:12 “And you shall know that I am יהוה , for you have not walked in My laws nor executed My right-rulings, but have done according to the rulings of the nations which are all around you.
1 Peter 4:3 For we have spent enough of our past lifetime in doing the desire of the nations, having walked in indecencies, lusts, drunkenness, orgies, wild parties, and abominable idolatries, 4 in which they are surprised that you do not run with them in the same flood of loose behaviour, blaspheming, 5 who shall give an account to Him who is ready to judge the living and the dead.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.