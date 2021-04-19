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광야의 소리 6,828(실로암)(“이르시되 실로암 못에 가서 씻으라 하시니 (실로암은 번역하면 보냄을 받았다는 뜻이라) 이에 가서 씻고 밝은 눈으로 왔더라”(요 9:7, 개역한글)
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50 views • April 19, 2021
Mat 12:43 더러운 귀신이 사람에게서 나갔을 때에 물 없는 곳으로 다니며 쉬기를 구하되 얻지 못하고
Mat 12:44 이에 가로되 내가 나온 내 집으로 돌아가리라 하고 와 보니 그 집이 비고 소제되고 수리 되었거늘
Mat 12:45 이에 가서 저보다 더 악한 귀신 일곱을 데리고 들어가서 거하니 그 사람의 나중 형편이 전보다 더욱 심하게 되느니라 이 악한 세대가 또한 이렇게 되리라
Mat 12:44 이에 가로되 내가 나온 내 집으로 돌아가리라 하고 와 보니 그 집이 비고 소제되고 수리 되었거늘
Mat 12:45 이에 가서 저보다 더 악한 귀신 일곱을 데리고 들어가서 거하니 그 사람의 나중 형편이 전보다 더욱 심하게 되느니라 이 악한 세대가 또한 이렇게 되리라
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