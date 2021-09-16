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🔴 TAKE ON THE WORLD CONFERENCE 2020 REPLAY "DAY ONE" Wednesday 26th
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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21 views • September 16, 2021
Originally streamed live on Aug 26, 2020 on YouTube.
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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