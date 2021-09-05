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Direct-Energy Weapon aka Particle-Beam Weapon
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270 views • September 05, 2021
A particle-beam weapon uses a high-energy beam of atomic or subatomic particles to damage the target by disrupting its atomic and/or molecular structure. A particle-beam weapon is a type of directed-energy weapon, which directs energy in a particular and focused direction using particles with minuscule mass.
"A sophisticated alien particle-beam weapon operates in three different settings. The first setting immobilizes any live opponent. The second setting makes any material object levitate, no matter its weight. The third setting disintegrates and annihilates organic matter within the weapon range" - Phil Schneider, 1995
"A sophisticated alien particle-beam weapon operates in three different settings. The first setting immobilizes any live opponent. The second setting makes any material object levitate, no matter its weight. The third setting disintegrates and annihilates organic matter within the weapon range" - Phil Schneider, 1995
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