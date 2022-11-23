In today's episode of clown world🤡: Colorado Springs Police Chief identifies mass shooting victims at LGBTQ nightclub using pronouns:
"We will be identifying the victims by how they identified themselves and how their families have loved and identified them."
Source @Corona Conspiracy
