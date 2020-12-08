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Taking Action When it is Difficult
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33 views • December 08, 2020
We are living in very difficult times and too few of us are taking the action needed to deal with mandates related to Covid 19 that require wearing a mask, physical distancing
,being locked down, and now taking a new fast tracked vaccine that is inadequately tested for either effectiveness or safety. The combination of fear and complacency has
allowed our government to infringe on our civil rights. And what are we doing about it? There are a few people taking a stand against these injustices who are walking their talk such as the physician in Oregon who wasn't requiring asymptomatic patients to wear a mask and lost his license because of it. If you don't have the courage to say no and pay
the consequences, at least you can set the intention about what is in your heart and add to the coherent field that has an impact.
,being locked down, and now taking a new fast tracked vaccine that is inadequately tested for either effectiveness or safety. The combination of fear and complacency has
allowed our government to infringe on our civil rights. And what are we doing about it? There are a few people taking a stand against these injustices who are walking their talk such as the physician in Oregon who wasn't requiring asymptomatic patients to wear a mask and lost his license because of it. If you don't have the courage to say no and pay
the consequences, at least you can set the intention about what is in your heart and add to the coherent field that has an impact.
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