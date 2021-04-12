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THIS IS ALL BEING DONE FOR YOUR PROTECTION , THE STATE PROTECTS YOU ,
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60 views • April 12, 2021
THIS IS ALL BEING DONE FOR YOUR PROTECTION
QUOTE ,, “I think that if a person doesn't feel cynical then they're out of phase with the 20th century. Being cynical is the only way to deal with modern civilization — you can't just swallow it whole.” - Frank Zappa
CREDITSBitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
QUOTE ,, “I think that if a person doesn't feel cynical then they're out of phase with the 20th century. Being cynical is the only way to deal with modern civilization — you can't just swallow it whole.” - Frank Zappa
CREDITSBitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
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