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The words that got Trump into trouble... Peacefully and Patriotically Make Your Voices Heard
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72 views • January 10, 2021
Tried to find the isolated clip elsewhere, but this is the only place I could find it. Being on YT it will no doubt soon be disappeared. POTUS says right here, to march down to the capitol "peacefully and patriotically". The allegation by elitist scumbags, including Never-Trumpers and RINOS, that Trump incited insurrection is not only laughable, it's criminal itself IMO to make such allegations and to bring more impeachment charges. Nancy Pelosi has time and again abused her office. It is Democrats who are the insurrectionists.
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