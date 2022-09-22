Karen Kingston Warns That Joe Biden’s Executive Order Makes Crimes Against Humanity Mandatory

Joe Biden and his puppet masters have been working overtime to not only destroy America, but humanity as we know it. One glaring example is his recent Executive Order that brings transhumanism out from the shadows into the forefront of American policy.





During last week’s episode of In The Foxhole, Karen Kingston and I discussed the Alleged President’s EO, which should terrify you. Not only is this a transhumanist nightmare, but it’s literally stripping you of your bodily autonomy, your right to informed consent and, ultimately, your rights provided for you in the United States Constitution and Bill of Rights.





Here’s a segment of our conversation that I wanted to highlight for you that reveals the utter depravity of what the US Federal Government wants to do to you.





In The Foxhole with Karen Kingston and Jeff Dornik is a Freedom First TV exclusive show. You can watch the show LIVE every Thursday at 6pm ET at https://freedomfirst.tv/live. Become a FFTV subscriber to get access to all of the previous episodes, as well as the rest of the shows On Demand. Use code FOXHOLE for 25% off when you sign up at https://freedomfirst.tv/subscribe.





This Saturday we are hosting our Root Out The RINOs online summit featuring Teddy Daniels, Mindy Robinson, Dr Mark Sherwood and Chad Caton. Register for this summit today (if you are a FFTV subscriber, it’s free for you) at https://freedomfirst.tv/events.