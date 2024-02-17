NEWSMAX | Democrats are 'drunk with power': Carl Higbie on Trump's civil fraud penalty
On Friday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl weighs in on former President Donald Trump's civil fraud penalty where he's order to pay $364.8 M, breaks down the NY fraud case against Trump, talks about Fani Willis' father taking the stand during her misconduct hearing, and more on NEWSMAX.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.