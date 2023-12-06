Customer Data Protection in GDPR Compliant Marketing: Best Practices

After the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) act was put into effect a few years ago, several industries started to wonder how GDPR would impact marketing. The GDPR did, in fact, have a substantial impact on marketing strategies. To stay out of legal trouble, businesses of all sizes and in nearly every industry that interacts with the EU and the UK must abide by this regulation. As a result, the GDPR is actually global in scope but regional in design.

