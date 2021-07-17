David Icke Dracko

Something very strange about David Icke. What I do no find bizarre is I keep bumping nto him. He is very cagey about doing a film on the elite bloodsuckers and their never ending quest for child porn, torture videos and Andrenochrome. The more I talk about it the more he runs away. Again this wsd the huge anti VAX anti-mask protest march that literally drew thousands and thousands of protesters. Even the government stooges and pi e held back. I have never seen so many people on the street. We are witnesses to History. I hung back and even grabbed a vegan falafel along the way. The up pops David near (Scotland Yard, lol) so I decided to give it one more go. I had my camera out of portrait mode because for some reason they upload sideways. I have mentioned it, nobody gets back to me. Anyways I understand that David has a cult following. Goodness knows I've worked in Hollywood and showbiz for years but I hate the business and all the cult bullshit.



It pains me to have to ASK a semi celebrity (it seems like begging) and this is why I offered David money. I like his joke that he never gets paid and works for free. Wtf? So why wouldn't you want to get paid by our people in LA Dave?? Soy Boy strangers but we only want him for curiosity factor (I buy alien conspiracy people, it's fact) because for me I don't like disagreements about ideology. I'm not saying people have to agree with me and especially him, (I would never speak to fake Alex Jones) but when it goes too far I start having questions. David Icke constantly evokes the term "Fascists" to describe our current leaders or government - - which couldn't be further from the truth. How could he miss this? Strike One. This is not the Ideology that fuels the globalist agenda even if the are corporate murders. I took him to task on this as my previous video shows. I don't have time to pressure him when groupies are clawing at him (notice the lipstick... Lol, and one Karen wouldn't let go of his shirt the whole time I tried to speak to him. He seems to love it Strike Two. IF I were him I'd be worried about security. He has a handler but that's it. He keeps telling me to email or call somebody at his organisation whilst reminding me how busy he is, blah, blah blah. That why I am offering you money Dave.



What am I trying to say here? Well, I spoke to his daughter again about the documentary, and she is nice enough, I emailed her brother about the gatekeeper for David. I won't be approaching David Icke again. My thoughts are that something is very fishy here. I've explained this before but if he were real he would be working hard to expose the true satanic bloodsuckers that make 809,000 kids disappear every year. I care enough to try and try I did. I was very concerned when I heard hecklers taking him to task over pedophiles and the Garrick Club (an actors club famous hangout in London) but I don't know if its true. Perhaps he does not want me to ask him. The end.